Home States Kerala

‘Take stringent action against bogus voting’ 

He said the CPM shows intolerance whenever there is a negative remark against it even from the court.

Published: 01st May 2019 02:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2019 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran has called for stringent action against those who have indulged in malpractice in the postal ballot of those police officials deputed on election duty.

He said a group of officials in the Police Department is trying to subvert the rules and system under the People’s Representative Act and called for an inquiry as to whether the DGP has any role in this.
He called upon the State Election Commission and the chief election commission to look into this issue seriously. The KPCC president said the DGP failed to take preventive measures on the possibilities of malpractice in postal ballot papers. 

The senior Congress leader and former Union Home Minister said when he had tried to bring to the notice of the DGP the issue of malpractice in postal ballot, the DGP had tried to take a criminal case against him. He said any person who is for justice will vouch the complaints he had raised are genuine.
Mullappally said if the DGP seriously files a defamation case against him, then he will get more opportunity to open up in front of the general society on what has transpired after the DGP has assumed office.

He said the vitriolic attack carried out by CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan is a clear follow up of the Sangh Parivar and the BJP attacking constitutional institutions. 

He said there is nothing wrong in pointing out the mistakes of the commission but to derogate the commission and to weaken its functions is not the political line of the Congress party. 
He said the CPM shows intolerance whenever there is a negative remark against it even from the court.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The first May Day in India was celebrated in Chennai in 1923 by The Labour Kisan Party Of Hindustan.
May Day: When India marked its first and many more
Following an alert on Cyclone Fani, boats have been brought back to the shore. The sea will be very rough in the entire north Andhra coast till May 3 | G satyanarayana
Cyclone Fani: All you need to know about the 'monster' that's about to hit Odisha
Gallery
Japan's Emperor Akihito speaks during the ceremony of his abdication in front of other members of the royal families and top government officials at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. The 85-year-old Akihito ends his three-decade reign
Japan’s Emperor Akihito abdicates throne, son Naruhito takes over
International Workers' Day, also known as labours' day is celebrated every year on May 1 to honour the labourers and working class people started after the eight-hour movement in Chicago in 1886. 132 years on, it is trivial to look at the history of this
Nine interesting facts you need to know about Labours' day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp