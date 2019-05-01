‘Take stringent action against bogus voting’ 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran has called for stringent action against those who have indulged in malpractice in the postal ballot of those police officials deputed on election duty.

He said a group of officials in the Police Department is trying to subvert the rules and system under the People’s Representative Act and called for an inquiry as to whether the DGP has any role in this.

He called upon the State Election Commission and the chief election commission to look into this issue seriously. The KPCC president said the DGP failed to take preventive measures on the possibilities of malpractice in postal ballot papers.

The senior Congress leader and former Union Home Minister said when he had tried to bring to the notice of the DGP the issue of malpractice in postal ballot, the DGP had tried to take a criminal case against him. He said any person who is for justice will vouch the complaints he had raised are genuine.

Mullappally said if the DGP seriously files a defamation case against him, then he will get more opportunity to open up in front of the general society on what has transpired after the DGP has assumed office.

He said the vitriolic attack carried out by CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan is a clear follow up of the Sangh Parivar and the BJP attacking constitutional institutions.

He said there is nothing wrong in pointing out the mistakes of the commission but to derogate the commission and to weaken its functions is not the political line of the Congress party.

He said the CPM shows intolerance whenever there is a negative remark against it even from the court.