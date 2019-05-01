Youth who killed friend over memory card gets life term

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Thrissur Additional District Court on Tuesday sentenced a youngster to rigorous life imprisonment and imposed a fine of R1 lakh for murdering a 19-year-old boy for not returning a memory card in April 2011.

Sreekumar, 31, murdered Abhilash who failed to return his memory card . As per the police, Abhilash and Sreekumar were thick friends and neighbours. Sreekumar had given Abhilash a memory card which he lost and couldn’t return.

On April 13, 2011, as Abhilash was riding a cycle through AKG Nagar at Poonkunnam, Sreekumar asked for the memory card which led to a quarrel and Sreekumar stabbed him on the chest.

The delay in sending the blood samples also affected the probe.