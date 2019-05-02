Three CPI (M) activists booked for 'bogus voting' in Kannur

By PTI

KANNUR: Three women activists of the ruling CPI(M), including a panchayat member, have been booked on charges of bogus voting in Kasaragod Lok Sabha constituency during the April 23 polls, police said Thursday.

The case was registered against N P Saleena, a member of the Cheruthazham panchayat, K P Sumayyah and Padmini based on the complaint of the district collector who is also the returning office, they said adding the case was registered under IPC Sections, 171 C, D and F (undue influence and personation at elections.

In an embarrassment to the ruling front, local television channels had aired the CCTV visuals in which the three women could be seen voting more than twice at polling booth number 17 and 19 at AUP School Pilathara in Kannur district, which is part of Kasaragod constituency.

Chief Electoral Officer, Teeka Ram Meena had later confirmed that the three women had cast bogus votes and said an inquiry would be held into the role of the polling officials.

The CEO, on Tuesday, had also sought a report from the district collectors of Kannur and Kasragod on complaints of fake voting allegedly by opposition Congress-led UDF workers in the constituencies.

The report was sought based on the complaint of the CPI(M)-led LDF about the alleged bogus voting by two men, suspected to be IUML workers, in a polling booth in Kasaragod.

The state leadership of CPI(M) had rejected the charges of bogus voting and alleged that the chief electoral officer was acting in accordance with the UDF's ploy.

CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan had said the CEO was not supposed to take decisions in accordance with the 'media trial' based on the visuals of the alleged bogus voting, he said, adding the left party was prepared to face any probe over the issue.