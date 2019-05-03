CBSE results: Kendriya Vidyalaya girl does Kerala proud, bags 2nd rank

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Varsha Vijay, a student of Kendriya Vidyalaya No.1 in Kozhikode has secured second rank in state in the AISSCE 2019 exams, the results of which were announced by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday.

The commerce student has scored 99.2 percentage and total mark of 496 in the class XII examination. Speaking to the Express here, Varsha said, “I’m quite overwhelmed by the results. I did not expect to score so much. I had ample time to prepare for the exams and my teachers had also helped me a lot. Still, I was a bit nervous during the exams. Anyhow, I’m happy about the marks I have scored.”

Varsha has secured cent per cent in three of the five subjects she had appeared for- Economics, Informatics Practices (IP) and Accountancy. She added she would like to earn a BCom degree and aspires to get into the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) for post graduation studies.