CBSE results: This time also Thiruvananthapuram region has the highest pass percentage

Maalavika A of Believers Church Residential School Kuttapuzha, Tiruvalla, and Varsha Vijay of Kendriya Vidyalaya No 1 in West Hill, Calicut, emerged as Kerala toppers with 496 marks.

Published: 03rd May 2019

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thiruvananthapuram zone registered the best pass percentage of 98.2 when the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced its Class XII results on Thursday. While no student from the state made it to the national toppers list in the general section, Nimmi Ved of Choice School Tripunithura, 485 marks, came second among children with special needs.

Five students (495) came second. Despite achieving a high pass percentage, Kerala students missing out on the top ranks is a cause for concern, according to CBSE management association president Ibrahim Khan.

“We’re proud of the students who scored such high marks. It’s their admission now. Many of our students will find it hard to get into the government colleges even with such high marks. We’ll be addressing the issue very soon,” said Khan. 

