Directorate of Health Services flatters to deceive, triage system fails to take off

Dileep V Kumar By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Envisioning a sea change in emergency medical care, it was in April 2018 the Directorate of Health Services (DHS) announced the implementation of the triage system. A year after, it has been found that its execution is moving at a snail’s pace as the Emergency Departments of the district and general hospitals in the state await remodelling and modification.

At the same time, it is also learnt despite the direction from the Directorate General of Health Services under the Ministry of Health to chalk out a State Action Plan on Trauma Care, the state Health Department is yet to come out with the same.

“Triage system was considered to be a game-changer in trauma care. But its implementation is in a sluggish pace as the proposals for remodelling and modifications of the district and general hospitals continue to be in limbo,” said an officer of the Health Department. Under the triage system, patients who arrive at the casualty wing will get categorised as per their medical condition so as to provide them with timely and appropriate treatment. Also, the emergency wing of a hospital will be divided into three areas- Red, Yellow and Green.

The officer further said, “For the implementation of the triage system, basic structural modifications of hospitals is needed. The problem with the Emergency Department of the district and general hospitals is space constraint. Its designs are also old-fashioned.”

When asked about this, State Nodal Officer (Trauma Care) Dr Srikanth D said, “The structural modifications of hospitals are underway. Without it, the launch of the triage system will just be namesake. As the medical personnel were also trained in trauma care, the shift of the triage system could be carried out without much delay.”

Earlier, the Health Department had come out with a 34-point circular for administrators and duty medical officers of the Emergency Medicine Departments for quality trauma care services and ensuring the needs and rights of various trauma victims who arrive at the casualty wing. The circular is for streamlining the functioning of casualties and defining the roles of administrators and duty medical officers of Emergency Medicine Departments and it has come close on the heels of the decision to implement the triage system at the Emergency Departments of the district and general hospitals.

“The delay in the same will have had its impact on the implementation of the circular also. In addition to that, though discussions were on to implement a comprehensive trauma care programme the state lacks a State Action Plan on Trauma Care. The discussions in this regard are yet to be undertaken,” said a source with the Directorate of Health Services.

WHAT AILS ISSUE Under the triage system, patients who arrive at the casualty wing will get categorised as per their medical condition