Girl who came from Kuwait for medical coaching dies in accident

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A girl, who flew down from Kuwait to prepare for medical entrance coaching, and her cousin were killed when the car in which they were travelling collided with a tipper lorry while they were on their way from the airport, at Koothattukulam on Wednesday.

Aleena Elsa Joseph, 18, daughter of Kuwait-based Malayali couple Joseph Yohannan and Beena, had come for attending the medical coaching classes in Pala after her Plus-Two schooling in the Gulf. Her cousin Ebin Anumon,13, also died in the accident. Ebin’s father Anumon, who was driving the car, sustained grievous injuries, and was admitted to a private hospital in Koothattukulam.

Anumon and Ebin were returning from Nedumbassery airport after picking up Aleena when the car lost control on MC Road in Koothattukulam. The funeral will be held after Aleena’s parents arrive from Kuwait.