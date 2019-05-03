Home States Kerala

Girl who came from Kuwait for medical coaching dies in accident

The funeral will be held after Aleena’s parents arrive from Kuwait.

Published: 03rd May 2019 03:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2019 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A girl, who flew down from Kuwait to prepare for medical entrance coaching, and her cousin were killed when the car in which they were travelling collided with a tipper lorry while they were on their way from the airport, at Koothattukulam  on Wednesday.

Aleena Elsa Joseph, 18, daughter of Kuwait-based Malayali couple Joseph Yohannan and Beena, had come for attending the medical coaching classes in Pala after her Plus-Two schooling in the Gulf. Her cousin Ebin Anumon,13, also died in the accident.  Ebin’s father Anumon, who was driving the car, sustained grievous injuries, and was admitted to a private hospital in Koothattukulam.

Anumon and Ebin were returning from Nedumbassery airport after picking up Aleena when the car lost control on MC Road in Koothattukulam. The funeral will be held after Aleena’s parents arrive from Kuwait.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Trees uprooted as Cyclone Fani hits Odisha coast. (Photo: Siba Mohanty | EPS)
Cyclone Fani unleashes fury as it makes landfall near Puri
TNIE Explores: Where is Pariyerum Perumal's appa now?
Gallery
Extremely Severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall at the Odisha coast near Puri at 8 AM. IN PIC: Street shops are seen collapsed due to gusty winds preceding the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rain pounds Odisha as Cyclone Fani makes landfall near Puri
Have you heard of a patron saint who is remembered annually through a unique celebration involving a parade of live snakes? Yes, you heard that right. Click to view photos! (Photos | AFP)
IN PHOTOS | This Italian village parades live snakes to celebrate Saint Dominic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp