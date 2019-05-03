Internal strife may push KSRTC deeper into debt

Sindu Choodan By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The strife between the KSRTC employees might sink the KSRTC deeper into debt. The KSRTC achieved a record collection of Rs 189.84 crore in the month of April. However, all is not well.

When a section of staffs in the corporation praises KSRTC MD M P Dinesh for his proper effort and management, another section claims it is a usual achievement the corporation makes every year in the month of April.

The corporation was able to achieve the record by operating on an average 5,000 schedules, including both KSRTC and KURTC buses. Of the total `189.84 crore, it was able to achieve the highest collection of Rs 7.18 crore on April 17 by operating a total of 5,103 schedules (KSRTC - 4,720 , KURTC - 383).

In spite of all the debts at the moment, one of the biggest crisis the KSRTC faces is the internal conflicts that derail several promising projects.

Though it claims to have achieved more collection compared to January which also includes the Sabarimala collection, it seems nothing new compared to last April’s collection where it fetched

`194.90 crore.

Such record collections are normal during vacations and there is nothing to boast of as the corporation is doing now, said a KSRTC employee.

The other section explains it as a great achievement brought due to the management of the current MD. “Everyone claimed even after Thachankary’s major effort to bring up the corporation he was removed from the post and this decision will affect the corporation badly. But MD Dinesh was able to handle the corporation in his own way and had maintained the collection with the available schedules,” said M G Rahul, general-secretary of AITUC.

The corporation has also distributed the salary by April 30. “Though there was a small delay in earlier months but this month the salary was received on time by all the employees,” said an employee.