Home States Kerala

Internal strife may push KSRTC deeper into debt

While some employees hail managing director’s efforts for April’s record revenue, others say it is a usual phenomenon in the month.

Published: 03rd May 2019 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2019 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of KSRTC bus. (Photo| EPS)

By Sindu Choodan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The strife between the KSRTC employees might sink the KSRTC deeper into debt. The KSRTC achieved a record collection of Rs 189.84 crore in the month of April. However, all is not well. 

When a section of staffs in the corporation praises KSRTC MD M P Dinesh for his proper effort and management, another section claims it is a usual achievement the corporation makes every year in the month of April.

The corporation was able to achieve the record by operating on an average 5,000 schedules, including both KSRTC and KURTC buses. Of the total `189.84 crore, it was able to achieve the highest collection of Rs 7.18 crore on April 17 by operating a total of 5,103 schedules (KSRTC - 4,720 , KURTC - 383). 
In spite of all the debts at the moment, one of the biggest crisis the KSRTC faces is the internal conflicts that derail several promising projects. 

Though it claims to have achieved more collection compared to January which also includes the Sabarimala collection, it seems nothing new compared to last April’s collection where it fetched 
`194.90 crore. 
Such record collections are normal during vacations and there is nothing to boast of as the corporation is doing now, said a KSRTC employee.

The other section explains it as a great achievement brought due to the management of the current MD. “Everyone claimed even after Thachankary’s major effort to bring up the corporation he was removed from the post and this decision will affect the corporation badly. But MD Dinesh was able to handle the corporation in his own way and had maintained the collection with the available schedules,” said M G Rahul, general-secretary of AITUC.

The corporation has also distributed the salary by April 30. “Though there was a small delay in earlier months but this month the salary was received on time by all the employees,” said an employee.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KSRTC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Trees uprooted as Cyclone Fani hits Odisha coast. (Photo: Siba Mohanty | EPS)
Cyclone Fani unleashes fury as it makes landfall near Puri
TNIE Explores: Where is Pariyerum Perumal's appa now?
Gallery
Extremely Severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall at the Odisha coast near Puri at 8 AM. IN PIC: Street shops are seen collapsed due to gusty winds preceding the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rain pounds Odisha as Cyclone Fani makes landfall near Puri
Have you heard of a patron saint who is remembered annually through a unique celebration involving a parade of live snakes? Yes, you heard that right. Click to view photos! (Photos | AFP)
IN PHOTOS | This Italian village parades live snakes to celebrate Saint Dominic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp