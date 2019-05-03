Home States Kerala

‘KSRTC debt doubled under Pinarayi Vijayan Government ’

KSRTC’s debt doubled after the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left Government assumed office said AICC general secretary Oommen Chandy.

Published: 03rd May 2019 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2019 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | EPS)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KSRTC’s debt doubled after the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left Government assumed office said AICC general secretary Oommen Chandy.

“LDF came to power claiming to turnaround the state carrier. But it ended up virtually destroying the entity,” said former Chief Minister in statement that was read out at the 64th KSRTC workers union state conference. Chandy was absent as he is undergoing an Ayurvedic treatment. 

KSRTC is a public sector undertaking and it should not be considered as a profit making entity, he said. 
“The Left front is cheating the employees using the Sushil Khanna report as a tool. On the basis of the report, the government is enforcing unilateral decisions on the employees,” he said. Such unpopular decisions have had a direct impact on the number of travellers, which has come down from 32 lakh to 27 lakh. This reduction has only helped the private sector, he added. Former Minister V  Sivakumar inaugurated the convention. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KSRTC debt Pinarayi Vijayan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Trees uprooted as Cyclone Fani hits Odisha coast. (Photo: Siba Mohanty | EPS)
Cyclone Fani unleashes fury as it makes landfall near Puri
TNIE Explores: Where is Pariyerum Perumal's appa now?
Gallery
Extremely Severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall at the Odisha coast near Puri at 8 AM. IN PIC: Street shops are seen collapsed due to gusty winds preceding the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rain pounds Odisha as Cyclone Fani makes landfall near Puri
Have you heard of a patron saint who is remembered annually through a unique celebration involving a parade of live snakes? Yes, you heard that right. Click to view photos! (Photos | AFP)
IN PHOTOS | This Italian village parades live snakes to celebrate Saint Dominic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp