‘KSRTC debt doubled under Pinarayi Vijayan Government ’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KSRTC’s debt doubled after the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left Government assumed office said AICC general secretary Oommen Chandy.

“LDF came to power claiming to turnaround the state carrier. But it ended up virtually destroying the entity,” said former Chief Minister in statement that was read out at the 64th KSRTC workers union state conference. Chandy was absent as he is undergoing an Ayurvedic treatment.

KSRTC is a public sector undertaking and it should not be considered as a profit making entity, he said.

“The Left front is cheating the employees using the Sushil Khanna report as a tool. On the basis of the report, the government is enforcing unilateral decisions on the employees,” he said. Such unpopular decisions have had a direct impact on the number of travellers, which has come down from 32 lakh to 27 lakh. This reduction has only helped the private sector, he added. Former Minister V Sivakumar inaugurated the convention.