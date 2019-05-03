Home States Kerala

Man tries to set wife on fire

The police have arrested a 45-year-old man for dousing his wife with petrol and attempting to set her ablaze on the roadside near NGO Quarters in the city. 

Published: 03rd May 2019 03:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2019 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The police have arrested a 45-year-old man for dousing his wife with petrol and attempting to set her ablaze on the roadside near NGO Quarters in the city. 

According to the Chevayur police, the incident occurred around 8.30 am on Wednesday when the accused, Shanoj Kumar, poured petrol over his wife Rama, 45, a native of Taliparamba, in a bid to kill her. Rama who is working as a nursing assistant in Kozhikode Government Medical College, was returning to her hostel near the NGO Quarters when she came under the attack. As soon as petrol was doused on her, she ran away from the spot and took refuge in a nearby house following which the local people nabbed Sanoj and subsequently handed him over to the police. 

Shanoj and Rama had married five years ago. It is learnt that Shanoj attempted to kill her as she was about to file a divorce petition. 
The accused, who has been charged under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code, has been remanded in judicial custody, the police said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Trees uprooted as Cyclone Fani hits Odisha coast. (Photo: Siba Mohanty | EPS)
Cyclone Fani unleashes fury as it makes landfall near Puri
TNIE Explores: Where is Pariyerum Perumal's appa now?
Gallery
Extremely Severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall at the Odisha coast near Puri at 8 AM. IN PIC: Street shops are seen collapsed due to gusty winds preceding the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rain pounds Odisha as Cyclone Fani makes landfall near Puri
Have you heard of a patron saint who is remembered annually through a unique celebration involving a parade of live snakes? Yes, you heard that right. Click to view photos! (Photos | AFP)
IN PHOTOS | This Italian village parades live snakes to celebrate Saint Dominic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp