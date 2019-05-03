Man tries to set wife on fire

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The police have arrested a 45-year-old man for dousing his wife with petrol and attempting to set her ablaze on the roadside near NGO Quarters in the city.

According to the Chevayur police, the incident occurred around 8.30 am on Wednesday when the accused, Shanoj Kumar, poured petrol over his wife Rama, 45, a native of Taliparamba, in a bid to kill her. Rama who is working as a nursing assistant in Kozhikode Government Medical College, was returning to her hostel near the NGO Quarters when she came under the attack. As soon as petrol was doused on her, she ran away from the spot and took refuge in a nearby house following which the local people nabbed Sanoj and subsequently handed him over to the police.

Shanoj and Rama had married five years ago. It is learnt that Shanoj attempted to kill her as she was about to file a divorce petition.

The accused, who has been charged under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code, has been remanded in judicial custody, the police said.