Presbyteral Council holds Fr Antony’s allegations baseless

As per the direction, only official spokespersons are allowed to talk to media. 

Published: 03rd May 2019 03:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2019 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Presbyteral Council of the Syro-Malabar Church, which met here on Thursday to consider the allegations raised by Fr Antony Puthuvelil against Major Archbishop Mar George Alenchery, concluded the accusations were baseless and unsupported by evidence. 

Fr Antony had alleged forged documents produced against Mar Alenchery were made by a group of 15 priests under the leadership of Fr Paul Thelakkat. He claimed Fr Jose Puthussery, who shared a room with him in 2017, had told him the priests spent `10 lakh for this purpose. The Council noted the allegation was totally untrue. It also condemned the efforts to create splits and factionalism in priests’ ranks and confusion in the minds of the faithful.

A showcause notice was served on Fr Puthuvelil by Apostolic Administrator Mar Jacob Manathodath seeking an explanation for violating the guidelines laid down by Cardinal. As per the direction, only official spokespersons are allowed to talk to media. 

