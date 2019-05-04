Bombs seized from Nadapuram

Home States Kerala

The Nadapuram police on Friday seized a large number of country-made bombs hidden at a private land at Chelakkan in trouble-torn Nadapuram.

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The Nadapuram police on Friday seized a large number of country-made bombs hidden at a private land at Chelakkan in trouble-torn Nadapuram. The seized items include 13 pipe bombs, three steel bombs and 300 gram of gun powder.  

The cops said the seizure was made by a police team led by Nadapuram DySP Prince Abraham. “The explosives were kept in two plastic buckets at the land owned by Moosa of Manjathankkandi, a Nadapuram native. The bombs were first noticed by local people while levelling land for construction. Soon, a police team from Nadapuram and bomb squad  from Payyoli reached the spot and disposed of the bombs,” said the police. 

The police added the professionally assembled bombs had high explosive power and a detailed investigation is required to find out their source.  

Probe launched

The police have registered a case and launched an investigation. Preliminary probe revealed the plastic buckets used to keep the bombs were bought from a shop at Kallachi. No one has been nabbed in connection with the incident so far.

