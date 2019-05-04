Home States Kerala

CPM miffed over cases against party cadre

With the Election Commission initiating action on CPM cadre for bogus voting, the party has started exploring legal options to deal with the same.

Published: 04th May 2019 01:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2019 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the Election Commission initiating action on CPM cadre for bogus voting, the party has started exploring legal options to deal with the same. The CPM state secretariat which met here on Friday expressed its displeasure over cases charged against party cadre. 

The CPM is miffed over the action taken by Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena against party cadre for bogus voting. The party is of the view the action by the Chief Election Officer in the bogus voting issue is unilateral. There seems to be some urgency in taking action against Left cadre. However, in the case of Muslim League workers, action was initiated after seeking clarification, the party leadership felt. 
Earlier, CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan had criticised the Chief Electoral Officer. Officials representing the Election Commission should act unbiased, Kodiyeri had said adding the CEO should not be a toy in the hands of the media. The CPM is not afraid of any kind of verification. But it should not be one-sided, he said. 

However, speaking to Express, Kodiyeri denied reports the party will take legal action against the Chief Electoral Officer. “The CPM is not planning to take legal action against Teeka Ram Meena. If notices are served on our cadre in these cases, we will face it legally. The party will handle each case legally,” Kodiyeri said. 

