House of suspended DGP’s stenographer inspected 

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: A team of Chhattisgarh police investigating the multi-crore PDS scam inspected the house of Rekha Nair, who worked as the stenographer of suspended DGP Mukesh Gupta, one of the accused persons, at Puthoor on Friday. The Chhattisgarh cops sought the local police’s cooperation for conducting the inspection at Kaithakode in Pavithreswaram.

Though the Chhattisgarh police did not reveal the details of inspection, it is learnt they were examining the investments Rekha Nair made in banks and real estate.

The Economic Offences Wing had unearthed disproportionate assets worth `3 crore in Rekha’s name during a raid at her house in Chhattisgarh in April. The assets included her investment in a private bank in Kollam. Following this, the government cancelled her long leave and asked her to join the duty. Gupta was the chief of the Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Economic Offences Wing of Chhattisgarh when the scam rocked the state in 2014. It is alleged foodgrain of inferior quality was purchased for public distribution during the tenure of then Raman Singh-led BJP Government.

The Congress, which assumed power in the state later, set up a special investigation team to probe the scam. Gupta and his associates are being investigated for their role in the scam.

Who is Mukesh Gupta?

Mukesh Gupta was the chief of the Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Economic Offences Wing of Chhattisgarh when the PDS scam rocked the state. He was suspended for tapping phone of Congress leaders without authorisation.