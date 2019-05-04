Home States Kerala

Light to medium rainfall expected in Kerala this week

The districts of  Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki and Kannur are likely to witness light rains on Sunday. 

Representational image. (Photo | EPS/Pushkar V)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The IMD has predicted light to medium rainfall in different parts of the state in the following days. The districts of  Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Malappuram and Wayanad are likely to receive light rains on Saturday. 

Light to medium rains can be expected in the districts of  Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Malappuram and Wayanad on Monday. Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam too will receive light showers on Monday.
There is no weather warning for fishermen in Kerala, but they have been advised not to venture into deep sea areas over northwest Bay of Bengal, off the coasts of Odisha and West Bengal till May 4.

