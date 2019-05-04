‘Misuse’ of IG’s vehicle: Special Branch initiates probe

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Police Headquarters IG Dinendra Kashyap has courted controversy after his official vehicle was used for taking a seer to BJP leader Kummanam Rajasekharan’s house near Karamana on Thursday.

Sreekrishnananda Swamy, of Payyannur Madom, was taken to the house of Kummanam, the NDA candidate in Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency, where a function to mark the inauguration of manufacturing of value-added products from materials Kummanam received during poll campaign, was held. The swamy arrived in the police vehicle for this function. Sources said only the driver and the swamy were present in the car when it reached Karamana.

As the news kicked up a controversy, a Special Branch probe was ordered to check whether the police vehicle was misused. A Special Branch officer told Express the swamy was an acquaintance of the IG and had reached the officer’s place on Thursday morning.

“The spare vehicle of the IG was used to drop swamy at the railway station. Mid-way, the swamy instructed the driver to take a detour and drop him at Karamana. The IG has got nothing to do with it,” the Special Branch officer said. A report will be submitted soon to the higher-ups.