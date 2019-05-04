Home States Kerala

Odisha woman, kid found dead

A 22-year-old Odisha woman and her three-year-old daughter were found dead inside a house at Mankavu here on Thursday evening. 

Published: 04th May 2019 02:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2019 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A 22-year-old Odisha woman and her three-year-old daughter were found dead inside a house at Mankavu here on Thursday evening. 

The deceased are Roopali Jana of Mahatapalla, Kurha district of Odisha, and her child Aaradhya.
According to the police, burnt bodies of the victims were found by Roopali’s husband Anil Kumar Das, 23, in the evening. As per his statement, the house was found locked from inside when he returned after work in the evening. 

He entered the house after breaking open the doors and found the bodies inside one of the rooms, said the police. 

The bodies were later shifted to the Kozhikode Medical College mortuary for post-mortem examination.The Kasaba police have registered a case and launched an investigation. In the preliminary probe, police suspect that the woman immolated self, along with the kid, after pouring kerosene over their body.   The police also recovered a suicide note written in Odia language from the crime spot. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man in red T-shirt slaps Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | Screengrab from the video)
WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gets slapped again
Plane with no deaths Damaged structures and tress are seen amid gusty winds of cyclone Fani. (Photo: AP)
WATCH | Cyclone Fani weakens after causing massive destruction in Odisha
Gallery
Shubman Gill showed maturity beyond years as Kolkata Knight Riders knocked out Kings XI Punjab by seven wickets. (Photo | AP)
Shubman Gill helps KKR knock KXIP out of IPL 2019
Extremely Severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall at the Odisha coast near Puri at 8 AM. IN PIC: Street shops are seen collapsed due to gusty winds preceding the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rain pounds Odisha as Cyclone Fani makes landfall near Puri
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp