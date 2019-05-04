Odisha woman, kid found dead

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A 22-year-old Odisha woman and her three-year-old daughter were found dead inside a house at Mankavu here on Thursday evening.

The deceased are Roopali Jana of Mahatapalla, Kurha district of Odisha, and her child Aaradhya.

According to the police, burnt bodies of the victims were found by Roopali’s husband Anil Kumar Das, 23, in the evening. As per his statement, the house was found locked from inside when he returned after work in the evening.

He entered the house after breaking open the doors and found the bodies inside one of the rooms, said the police.

The bodies were later shifted to the Kozhikode Medical College mortuary for post-mortem examination.The Kasaba police have registered a case and launched an investigation. In the preliminary probe, police suspect that the woman immolated self, along with the kid, after pouring kerosene over their body. The police also recovered a suicide note written in Odia language from the crime spot.