SC stays trial in actor abduction and assault case

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the trial proceedings in the actor abduction and sexual assault case involving actor Dileep. 

Published: 04th May 2019 01:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2019 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the trial proceedings in the actor abduction and sexual assault case involving actor Dileep. 

When the petition filed by Dileep seeking a copy of the memory card that contains video of the alleged assault came up, the court held that the trial will remain stayed until further orders. The court also posted the hearing for the third week of July. 

According to Dileep, the memory card was a vital document and the non-supply of its copy would cause substantial prejudice to him in developing a defence in the case. 

