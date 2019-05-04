Home States Kerala

University College student's suicide attempt: Minister KT Jaleel seeks report

The student who hails from Alamcode near Attingal attempted suicide on the University College campus, saying her studies were being affected as a result of over politicisation on the campus.

Published: 04th May 2019 01:56 PM

KT Jaleel

Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel (Facebook photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel on Saturday sought a report from Higher Education Secretary Usha Titus pertaining to the issue of a first-year girl student of University College at Thiruvananthapuram attempting suicide on the premises of the campus.

Jaleel asked for a detailed report which has the versions of both the student and the college authority. The government intervened into the matter after the girl alleged in the suicide note that the SFI unit in the college pressurised and threatened her to join in the student outfit. The 19-year-old girl is under treatment at Government Medical College and her condition is stable. 

The student who hails from Alamcode near Attingal attempted suicide on the University College campus, saying her studies were being affected as a result of over politicisation on the campus. She has been reported missing since Thursday evening. A missing case in this regard was filed at Attingal police station and the suicide attempt case registered at Cantonment police station has been transferred to Attingal police station. 

The student was found in the college restroom on Friday morning with slash marks on her wrists. She was rushed to the MCH where she received treatment and was discharged later in the day. As per the Attingal police, a suicide note was recovered from the woman, who is a first-year BSc Chemistry student.  

In the note, she reportedly mentioned that some of the women office-bearers of SFI were harassing her for not taking part in their organisational activities. She also had grievances against the college officials, which was revealed in the note. The note said she had complained against the disruption of classes to the college principal but after that, she was ostracised by her classmates.   

KT Jaleel University College Thiruvananthapuram University College SFI Campus Politics

