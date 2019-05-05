Home States Kerala

534 families in Kerala give up subsidised ration

Those who voluntarily give up the ration are free to claim it after six months.

By M S Vidyanandan
Express News Service

KOCHI: A total of 534 families in the state have given up the subsidised ration in response to the Civil Supplies Department’s “give-up” campaign.
The department launched the scheme in December last year to help the needy among the non-priority card holders. Unlike the other categories, the non-priority card holders are not getting sufficient quantity of food grains. 

Those who voluntarily give up the ration are free to claim it after six months.  “If a significant number of well-off card holders opt out of the ration, the department can enhance the monthly allocation for the needy among the non-priority card holders,” said CA Latha, Civil Supplies Commissioner. 
“We appeal to the well-off to opt for the scheme and help us serve the  needy. After six months, they can reclaim the ration at the time of their choice,” she added     

The Civil Supplies department had recently cleared a huge backlog of ration card applications received between June, 2017, and April this year. The backlog was attributed to the implementation and streamlining of the National Food Security Act. Of the 26.03 lakh applications received until April 30, 24.54 lakh were sanctioned. 
Of this, 22.51 lakh families received cards and the remaining are being distributed. New applications are also received.

