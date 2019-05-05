Amrita school students excel in Plus II exams
Published: 05th May 2019 01:41 AM | Last Updated: 05th May 2019 06:23 AM
KOLLAM: Students of Amrita Vidyalayam schools in the state, managed by the Mata Amritanandamayi Math, secured excellent results in the CBSE results announced recently.
Among the 29 Amrita Vidyalayam schools, Manav S of Amrita Vidyalayam, Alappuzha (St Mary’s Residential School) secured 99 per cent while Kalidas of Amrita Kairali Vidya Mandir, Nedumangad secured 97.2 per cent marks in the science stream. Sneha Manoj of Amrita Vidyalayam, Kuthuparamba secured 97.2 per cent in the commerce stream.