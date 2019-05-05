Arakkal Beevi passes away

Home States Kerala

Arakkal Sultan Adhiraja Fathima Muthu Beevi (86) passed away at her house ‘Isalil’ at Chettamkunnu near Thalasserry on Saturday around 11 am.

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Arakkal Sultan Adhiraja Fathima Muthu Beevi (86) passed away at her house ‘Isalil’ at Chettamkunnu near Thalasserry on Saturday around 11 am. Arakkal Beevi was a patron to many  heritage institutions including Kannur City Juma Masjid and Arakkal Museum.  

Fathima Muthu Beevi was born in 1932 at Edakkad as the eighth daughter of Edakkad Aluppi Elaya and Arakkal Adhiraja Mariyam. Arakkal Adhiraja Hamsa Koyamma Thangal and Adhiraja Sainaba Ayishabi were her siblings. She was married to C P Kunjahammad Elaya. Adhiraja Khadeeja Sofiya is her daughter. 

Fathima Muthu Beevi took over as Arakkal Beevi on 26 June 2018 after the death of her sister Arakkal Sultan Sainaba Ayisha. Muthu Beevi was the 39th Sultan of Arakkal Dynasty. The funeral was held at Odathil Palli, near Thalasserry. As per the custom, the eldest member in the family, Adhiraja Mariyumma Cheriya Pookkunjibi  (85) is the next Arakkal Beevi, family sources said.

