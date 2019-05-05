Home States Kerala

Fazal Gafoor receives death threat 

Published: 05th May 2019 01:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2019 06:18 AM

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: P A Fazal Gafoor, president of the Kozhikode-based Muslim Educational Society (MES), has lodged a police complaint after he received death threat over phone for issuing a circular banning face veil on MES campuses. 

“I received a phone call from an unidentified mobile number, around 5.30 pm on Friday, threatening to kill me. The male voice used very harsh, threatening and demeaning words. He seemed very agitated and furious over the issuance of the circular banning face veil in MES institutions,” said Gafoor in his complaint to the Nadakkavu station house officer. 

Fazal Gafoor has filed another complaint with the Kozhikode city police commissioner regarding a fake Facebook account in his name. In his complaint, the MES president said: “I have no Facebook account. I suspect the fake page (the link to the said page has been mentioned in the complaint) has been created by some people with vested interests. The timing of the creation of the page indicates involvement of some anti-social elements who want to take advantage of the situation.” 

He has sought removal of the page and necessary action to bring the culprit before the law. 
The MES, which controls a total of 150 educational institutions, had issued a circular on April 17 banning its students from covering their faces with veils while on its campuses from the 2019-20 academic year.  The circular, addressed to the secretaries and principals of MES institutions, also asked them to include the dress code directive in the college calendar for the next academic year.

