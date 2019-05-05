Flawless security in place for Thrissur Pooram

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: In the backdrop of terrorist attacks across the world, the meeting convened to analyse security aspects for Thrissur Pooram, that falls on May 13 and 14, has decided to arrange flawless security at all levels.

Rumours had been spreading that alleged IS activists from Kerala were planning an attack during the festival, but dropped it due to the lack of support from other team members. In the wake of such rumours, the district administration instructed the police to make necessary arrangements for smooth conduct of the festival. It is likely that police will restrict visitors from carrying large bags or trolleys to Thekkinkadu Maidan and associated temples.

Considering the security threats, the entire city will be under surveillance and additional CCTV cameras will be placed.

Meanwhile, addressing the concerns of Thiruvambady and Paramekkavu devaswoms, Agriculture minister V S Sunil Kumar said, the fireworks display would happen as it happened in the previous years. “Supreme Court will consider the petition of the devaswoms to use chain palm crackers and we hope for a positive judgement,” he added.

Animal lovers, greens hail action against vets, Pooram lovers cry foul

Kochi: With less than 10 days to go for Thrissur Pooram, the action initiated by the Chief Wildlife Warden against two veterinary doctors for issuing fitness certificate to a wounded elephant has triggered a debate among the Pooram lovers. While the elephant lovers and activists hail the Chief Wildlife Warden, the Pooram lovers and elephant owners allege a conspiracy to destroy the glitz and glamour of the festival. “The Chief Wildlife Warden has sent out a strong message that non-adherence to guidelines will not be tolerated.

The fitness certificate issued by veterinary doctors gives an assurance the animal will not run amok. They have to bear in mind the welfare of the animal as well as the safety of the public. Now the doctors will be more careful while issuing certificates,” said elephant expert and former head of Kerala Forest Research Institute Dr P S Easa. The Elephant Owners Federation has threatened to withdraw the elephants from the Pooram after the District Collector refused permission to parade, Thechikkottukavu Ramachandran, the biggest elephant in Kerala, which has been banned after it killed two persons on February 8.