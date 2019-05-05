Home States Kerala

Flawless security in place for Thrissur Pooram

Considering the security threats, the entire city will be under surveillance and additional CCTV cameras will be placed. 

Published: 05th May 2019 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2019 05:19 AM   |  A+A-

An artist works on the caparison for elephants to be paraded for the Thiruvambady faction in the Thrissur Pooram | Express

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: In the backdrop of terrorist attacks across the world, the meeting convened to analyse security aspects for Thrissur Pooram, that falls on May 13 and 14, has decided to arrange flawless security at all levels.

Rumours had been spreading that alleged IS activists from Kerala were planning an attack during the festival, but dropped it due to the lack of support from other team members. In the wake of such rumours, the district administration instructed the police to make necessary arrangements for smooth conduct of the festival. It is likely that police will restrict visitors from carrying large bags or trolleys to Thekkinkadu Maidan and associated temples. 

Considering the security threats, the entire city will be under surveillance and additional CCTV cameras will be placed. 

Meanwhile, addressing the concerns of Thiruvambady and Paramekkavu devaswoms, Agriculture minister V S Sunil Kumar said, the fireworks display would happen as it happened in the previous years. “Supreme Court will consider the petition of the devaswoms to use chain palm crackers and we hope for a positive judgement,” he added.

Animal lovers, greens hail action against vets, Pooram lovers cry foul

Kochi: With less than 10 days to go for Thrissur Pooram, the action initiated by the Chief Wildlife Warden against two veterinary doctors for issuing fitness certificate to a wounded elephant has triggered a debate among the Pooram lovers. While the elephant lovers and activists hail the Chief Wildlife Warden, the Pooram lovers and elephant owners allege a conspiracy to destroy the glitz and glamour of the festival. “The Chief Wildlife Warden has sent out a strong message that non-adherence to guidelines will not be tolerated.

The fitness certificate issued by veterinary doctors gives an assurance the animal will not run amok. They have to bear in mind the welfare of the animal as well as the safety of the public. Now the doctors will be more careful while issuing certificates,” said elephant expert and former head of Kerala Forest Research Institute Dr P S Easa. The Elephant Owners Federation has threatened to withdraw the elephants from the Pooram after the District Collector refused permission to parade, Thechikkottukavu Ramachandran, the biggest elephant in Kerala, which has been banned after it killed two persons on February 8.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Thrissur Pooram

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protest at Bangalore-Chennai Highway after death of 40-yr old
A bus stand damaged at Malatipatapur in Odisha following Cyclone Fani (Photo | Biswanath Swain/EPS)
Cyclone Fani: Relief operations still on the go in Odisha
Gallery
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
Though Afghanistan participated in the 2015 World Cup as an associate nation, this will be the first time it will feature in a tournament as a full member. (Photos | Agencies)
Edition's surprise package or just paper tigers? Afghanistan announce squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp