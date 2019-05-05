SIT to probe arms haul from Nadapuram

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Nadapuram Inspector Rajeevan Valiyavalappil probing the seizure of country-made bombs and explosives from private land at Chelakkad in trouble-torn Nadapuram, on Saturday recorded the statements of people.

But the team hasn’t been able to make any headway in the investigation so far. Nadapuram DySP Prince Abraham said the investigation has been intensified by taking all possible measures to find out those who had stockpiled the explosives. As a first step, the SIT will draw up a list of those suspected of involvement in the incident, he said.

Thirteen pipe bombs, three steel bombs and 300 gms of gun powder, which were kept in two separate plastic buckets on the property belonging to Moosa of Manjathankkandi hailing from the region, were seized after people stumbled on it while levelling the land for constructing a building.

The initial probe revealed that the buckets in which the explosives were kept was bought from a shop at Kallachi.

Police suspect the bombs were stored ahead of the counting of votes of Lok Sabha polls.

In the wake of the incident, the authorities have stepped up vigil across the rural area.