‘Appoint nodal officers for quick implementation’

The move is intended to prevent lapse of Central funds owing to protracted delay.

Published: 06th May 2019 05:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2019 05:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Finance Department has asked all administrative departments to appoint a nodal officer to oversee the implementation of projects under the Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS).

The nodal officer should ensure that the projects are executed before the expiry of the period sanctioned for the implementation of the scheme and utilisation certificates are submitted to the Centre in time.

The directions come in the backdrop of a finding that the government was losing a considerable amount of central funds under the CSS owing to delayed execution of projects by implementing departments and agencies.

“This often results in the lapse of due central share and the state is constrained to bear the additional burden to meet the central share from the state’s exchequer,” said the communication issued by Sanjeev Kaushik, Principal Secretary (Finance Resources).   

The secretary asked all departments to ensure the projects are executed in accordance with the guidelines. Works should be completed within the stipulated time frame as per the sanction of the Centre. In cases, where it is not possible to complete the works within the stipulated time due to reasons beyond the departments’ control, steps should be taken to obtain revalidation of administrative approval from the Centre. If the Centre has withdrawn from funding citing inordinate delay in implementation, the Finance Department will not entertain additional burden to the state exchequer. In such cases, the additional amount required should be met from the plan fund allotted to the department concerned through re-appropriation.

