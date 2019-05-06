Ramesh Chennithala calls for comprehensive inquiry into cashew import

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has called for a comprehensive inquiry into the losses suffered in cashew import by the Cashew Board. He said that the role of the concerned minister in the deal has to be probed.

The senior Congress leader said that the information available reveals that losses to the tune of Rs 20.60 crore had taken place in the two deals done by the Cashew board and added that grave irregularities were found in the dealings.

The Opposition leader said that the huge loss was due to the purchase of low-quality cashew nuts at high prices for getting commission. Chennithala said that after the first deal itself allegations had come up against the minister in the Assembly.

Chennithala charged that the government had cleared the air of suspicion against the minister by giving a positive report using Vigilance.