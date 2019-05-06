Home States Kerala

Kerala's famed Udaya studio to be a memory soon

The studio that was set up by Kunchako at Pathirappally near Alappuzha on the 15-acre land has a rich legacy.

Published: 06th May 2019 06:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2019 07:16 PM   |  A+A-

(The Udaya studio at Pathirappally in Alappuzha

(The Udaya studio at Pathirappally in Alappuzha| Express)

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: The oldest film studio of the state, Udaya Studio, established by Kunchako in 1947 will be history soon as the new owners of the famed premises plan to use the land for different business enterprise.

The studio that was set up by Kunchako at Pathirappally near Alappuzha on the 15-acre land has a rich legacy.

The first film under the Udaya banner 'Vellinakshathram' was released in 1948. In the later years, the studio went on to make an indelible mark on the Malayalam cinema landscape.

The land has changed hands several times and the 3 acres on which some of the major buildings remain now was also sold to a NRI business man by the present owner a few months ago.

"The lost of Udaya studio is a painful one. I have written a letter to Chief Minister through Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac, seeking his intervention to preserve it as monument. I will try to unite the likeminded people to preserve the rich legacy of Malayalam film industry," Director Blessy said.

"The Udaya studio is an inevitable part of Malayalam film history. A major part of my film 'Kalimunnu' is produced at the studio. In my beginning stage, I stayed the studio for weeks to assist P Padmarajan sir for his film 'Aparan'. The symbol of studio is an icon of Malayalam film and its lost is very painful," he added.

The present owners said they would preserve the heritage of the studio along with their other business ventures.

Last week, a statue of Virgin Mary at the entrance of the studio was removed and handed over to the authorities of a nearby church.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Udaya Studio Kunchako Alappuzha Director Blessy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp