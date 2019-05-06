Kerala's famed Udaya studio to be a memory soon

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: The oldest film studio of the state, Udaya Studio, established by Kunchako in 1947 will be history soon as the new owners of the famed premises plan to use the land for different business enterprise.

The studio that was set up by Kunchako at Pathirappally near Alappuzha on the 15-acre land has a rich legacy.

The first film under the Udaya banner 'Vellinakshathram' was released in 1948. In the later years, the studio went on to make an indelible mark on the Malayalam cinema landscape.

The land has changed hands several times and the 3 acres on which some of the major buildings remain now was also sold to a NRI business man by the present owner a few months ago.

"The lost of Udaya studio is a painful one. I have written a letter to Chief Minister through Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac, seeking his intervention to preserve it as monument. I will try to unite the likeminded people to preserve the rich legacy of Malayalam film industry," Director Blessy said.

"The Udaya studio is an inevitable part of Malayalam film history. A major part of my film 'Kalimunnu' is produced at the studio. In my beginning stage, I stayed the studio for weeks to assist P Padmarajan sir for his film 'Aparan'. The symbol of studio is an icon of Malayalam film and its lost is very painful," he added.

The present owners said they would preserve the heritage of the studio along with their other business ventures.

Last week, a statue of Virgin Mary at the entrance of the studio was removed and handed over to the authorities of a nearby church.