Navy chief Lanba arrives for 3-day visit to Kochi

KOCHI: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Sunil Lanba arrived in Kochi on Sunday on a three-day visit. It’s his farewell visit to the Southern Naval Command before he demits office on May 31, after 41- year-long career.

Lanba was accompanied by Reena Lanba, president Naval Wives Welfare Association. The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) and wife were received at the Naval Air Station, INS Garuda by Vice Admiral Anil Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command and Sapana Chawla, President Naval Wives Welfare Association (Southern Region). During his visit, the CNS will chair the Governing Council Meeting and Annual General Body Meeting of the Navy Foundation, an association of naval veteran officers. A number of other activities, would be undertaken by the CNS during his visit, an official release said here.

The CNS and Lanba will depart for New Delhi on Wednesday.