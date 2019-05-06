Home States Kerala

Navy chief Lanba arrives for 3-day visit to Kochi

The CNS and  Lanba will depart for New Delhi on Wednesday.

Published: 06th May 2019 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2019 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

CNS Admiral Sunil Lanba being received by Vice Admiral A K Chawla

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Sunil Lanba arrived in Kochi on Sunday on a three-day visit. It’s his farewell visit to the Southern Naval Command before he demits office on May 31, after 41- year-long career.

Lanba was accompanied by Reena Lanba, president Naval Wives Welfare Association. The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) and wife were received at the Naval Air Station, INS Garuda by Vice Admiral Anil Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command and Sapana Chawla, President Naval Wives Welfare Association (Southern Region). During his visit, the CNS will chair the Governing Council Meeting and Annual General Body Meeting of the Navy Foundation, an association of naval veteran officers. A number of other activities, would be undertaken by the CNS during his visit, an official release said here.

The CNS and  Lanba will depart for New Delhi on Wednesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sunil Lanba Navy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp