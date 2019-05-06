NEET exams smoothly conducted in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to MBBS and BDS courses was held at 10 districts on Sunday amid tight security and heavy restrictions. Around 1.2 lakh candidates appeared for the three-hour test at 220 centres.

The exam was conducted smoothly at a majority of the places; isolated complaints were reported by parents of aspirants from some parts of the state over the frisking before the exams.“The exam was held in a peaceful manner,” said a CBSE official. “The security process was routine and most students extended full cooperation. We had informed them about the dress code earlier. So, it is the responsibility of the candidates and guardians to adhere to norms.”

Police personnel were pressed into service to provide tight security at exam centres. Unlike last year, NEET exams were conducted in the afternoon to the relief of many especially those who came from distant places.

Mixed response: NEET evoked mixed responses from aspirants, who said the Physics paper was tough while Biology was simple. Those reappearing for the test said it was simpler than last year’s exam

Result likely on June 5: The results of NEET-2019 are expected to be out on June 5. The minimum

cut-off mark to qualify will be 50 pc for general category and 40 pc for reserved category. The results will be available on nta.ac.in as scorecards, which will contain candidates’ All India Rank (quota and category), overall and sectional marks and percentile. The counselling procedure will begin after the declaration of results.