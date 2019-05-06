Home States Kerala

No major overhaul in Kerala BJP leadership after poll results

The high turnout is seen by BJP-RSS as the success of the organisational machinery of the RSS.

Published: 06th May 2019 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2019 05:07 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flags, BJP logo

Representational image of BJP. (File Photo)

By Arun Lakshman
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: There will not be any major change in the state unit of the BJP after the election results are out as made out by certain corners. Highly placed sources in the BJP told Express the party central leadership is happy over the manner in which the elections were carried out and the grassroots work carried out by the party.

The presence of RSS leadership’s total involvement in the elections is seen as the organisation taking the BJP under its wings and recognition for the state team led by the party president P S Sreedharan Pillai.

While the party state organising secretary M Ganeshan, a senior pracharak of the RSS, was in charge of the grassroot co-ordination of the party machinery, the RSS state leaders were assigned charge of each of the 20 constituencies with even Prantha Pracharak P N Harikrishnakumar and Saha Prantha Pracharak Sudarshan directly involving in the election affairs.

The high turnout is seen by BJP-RSS as the success of the organisational machinery of the RSS. While the party machinery worked liked a well-oiled machine in all the A-class constituencies, in all the other constituencies also the party leadership and the RSS leadership were synced properly for ensuring better results.

BJP RSS P S Sreedharan Pillai Kerala

