PG admission: IIMC invites applications for entrance test

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Applications to appear for the entrance examination to PG diploma courses offered at various centres of Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), including Kottayam, will be accepted till May 12. The application should be submitted online.

In Kerala, the examination centres will be in Kottayam and Kozhikode. IIMC Kottayam offers one-year journalism courses in Malayalam and English.

The basic qualification for applying to the courses is a bachelor degree in any discipline. Students appearing for the final semester examination can also apply. Applicants must be born on or after August 1994. Differently-abled applicants and those belonging to SC/ ST and OBC categories will get age relaxation.

Entrance examination to courses in Malayalam, Urdu, Odiya, and Marathi will be held on May 25 and the examination to Hindi/English Journalism, radio and television journalism, advertising and public relations will be held on May 26.

Interview of applicants clearing the entrance examination will be held on the last week of June or the first week of July. For details, visit www.iimc.gov.in.