Home States Kerala

PG admission: IIMC invites applications for entrance test

In Kerala, the examination centres will be in Kottayam and Kozhikode. IIMC Kottayam offers one-year journalism courses in Malayalam and English.

Published: 06th May 2019 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2019 05:16 AM   |  A+A-

Journalism

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Applications to appear for the entrance examination to PG diploma courses offered at various centres of Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), including Kottayam, will be accepted till May 12. The application should be submitted online.

In Kerala, the examination centres will be in Kottayam and Kozhikode. IIMC Kottayam offers one-year journalism courses in Malayalam and English.

The basic qualification for applying to the courses is a bachelor degree in any discipline. Students appearing for the final semester examination can also apply. Applicants must be born on or after August 1994. Differently-abled applicants and those belonging to SC/ ST and OBC categories will get age relaxation.

Entrance examination to courses in Malayalam, Urdu, Odiya, and Marathi will be held on May 25 and the examination to Hindi/English Journalism, radio and television journalism, advertising and public relations will be held on May 26.  

Interview of applicants clearing the entrance examination will be held on the last week of June or the first week of July. For details, visit www.iimc.gov.in.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IIMC Kottayam Kozhikode

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp