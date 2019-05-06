Home States Kerala

Rating system by online film ticket booking sites flayed

The office-bearers who met in Kochi the other day said they will ask the sites to remove the ratings.

KOCHI: The film bodies including FEFKA and Producers Association have come up against the movie rating system followed by online booking sites. According to the office-bearers, these online booking sites only highlight the rating which represents a section of viewers. They said there is no need for booking sites to rate movies.

The office-bearers who met in Kochi the other day said they will ask the sites to remove the ratings.    Meanwhile, the meeting also reached a consensus to increase the wages of the film workers. 

The wages will be raised by 20 per cent.

With producers agreeing to increase the wages, FEFKA decided to withdraw the indefinite strike called by them from May 7.

As per the demand raised by various trade unions, FEFKA had sought a 40 per cent hike in wages of the workers. However, the film producers have finally agreed to increase it by 20 per cent, to which the FEFKA finally agreed.

