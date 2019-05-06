Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan for Vigilance probe against forged order

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan has demanded a Vigilance probe into the alleged incident in which a plot that falls under the category of wetland in Choornikkara in Ernakulam district was attempted to be converted for private purposes using a forged order.

According to the minister, the Vigilance probe will be conducted in parallel to the department level inquiry. It was the other day that reports surfaced that a nexus of land mafia and Revenue officers were in operation at the Land Revenue Commission and were engaged in making forged orders that facilitate a land conversion.

At the same time, Land Revenue Commissioner U V Jose had filed a complaint with the Museum Police in Thiruvananthapuram for conducting an inquiry in which a forged order was generated in his name and had the official seal of the Commission.

According to police, the complaint will be considered on Monday and further action will be initiated.

Cong’s protest march today

Kochi: Alleging the controversial land deal at Kunnathunadu was a violation of the Wetland act, the Congress will organise a protest march on Monday. V P Sajeendran MLA will lead the march at Kunnathunadu which will be inaugurated by UDF convener Benny Behanan. The march is being organised by Kunnathunadu Mandalam Congress Committee. The party leaders alleged the 15 acres of land was illegally filled.