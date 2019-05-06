Sabarimala temple to open on May 14 for monthly pooja

P T Mohanan Pillai By

SABARIMALA: Sabarimala Ayyappa temple will open on May 14 for the five-day monthly pooja for the Malayalam month of Idavom. Melsanthi Vasudevan Nampoothiri will open the sreekovil at 5 pm in the presence of Thantri Kandararu Rajivaru.

As per the ongoing practice, no rituals will be performed in the evening.While special rituals like kalabhabhishekam and laksharchana will be performed on the first day of Idavom (May 15), the fifth day will see sahasrakalasam, said Sabarimala Devaswom executive officer Sudheeshkumar.

Kalabhabhishekam on the idol of Lord Ayyappa will be performed during uchcha pooja. As part of laksharchana, Thantri Rajivaru will perform brahmakalasa pooja at the mandapam of the temple at 6 pm. After the pooja, he will lead the 12-member vedic scholars in the chanting of mantras.

Sahasrakalasam will be performed on May 19. In connection with the ritual, the thantri will perform a kalasa pooja at the sopanam on the south of the sreekovil at 4 pm on May 18. The ritual will be concluded with kalasabhishekam on the idol of the Lord during the uchcha pooja on May 19.

Udayasthamana pooja, padi pooja and pushpabhishekam will be the other rituals to be performed at the temple on all the five days of the monthly pooja.The temple will close on May 19.