Home States Kerala

Sabarimala temple to open on May 14 for monthly pooja

Kalabhabhishekam on the idol of Lord Ayyappa will be performed during uchcha pooja.

Published: 06th May 2019 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2019 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

By P T Mohanan Pillai
Express News Service

SABARIMALA: Sabarimala Ayyappa temple will open on May 14 for the five-day monthly pooja for the Malayalam month of Idavom. Melsanthi Vasudevan Nampoothiri will open the sreekovil at 5 pm in the presence of Thantri Kandararu Rajivaru.

As per the ongoing practice, no rituals will be performed in the evening.While special rituals like kalabhabhishekam and laksharchana will be performed on the first day of Idavom (May 15), the fifth day will see sahasrakalasam, said Sabarimala Devaswom executive officer Sudheeshkumar.

Kalabhabhishekam on the idol of Lord Ayyappa will be performed during uchcha pooja. As part of laksharchana, Thantri Rajivaru will perform brahmakalasa pooja at the mandapam of the temple at 6 pm. After the pooja, he will lead the 12-member vedic scholars in the chanting of mantras.

Sahasrakalasam will be performed on May 19. In connection with the ritual, the thantri will perform a kalasa pooja at the sopanam on the south of the sreekovil at 4 pm on May 18. The ritual will be concluded with kalasabhishekam on the idol of the Lord during the uchcha pooja on May 19.

Udayasthamana pooja, padi pooja and pushpabhishekam will be the other rituals to be performed at the temple on all the five days of the monthly pooja.The temple will close on May 19.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sabarimala Idavom

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp