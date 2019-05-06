Home States Kerala

Velimanna UPS’ upgradation: Aasim takes his case to Delhi

Aasim is accompanied by his father Muhammed Saeed and human rights activist Noushad Thekkayil on the visit.

KOZHIKODE: Muhammed Aasim, 13, the differently-abled boy, who has been championing the upgradation of the Velimanna Government Mappila UP School here to a high school, is scheduled to reach New Delhi on Monday to lobby his case with the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and Office of the Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities.

Differently abled Aasim
Aasim is accompanied by his father Muhammed Saeed and human rights activist Noushad Thekkayil on the visit. The teenager, who is 90 per cent physically challenged,  is hopeful of securing a favourable verdict from the High Court, besides the government’s positive intervention before the school reopens after the summer recess.

“NCPCR and NHRC had directed the state government and General Education Department to take appropriate steps to ensure Aasim’s continued education even before the HC intervened in the matter. However, neither of them even cared to reply to the repeated reminders from the NCPCR and NHRC,” said Noushad Thekkayil, who had brought the issue to the attention of the commissions.

Aasim, a recipient of the Ujjwala Balyam Award instituted by the government, has already missed one year of school.

He has been requesting the upgradation of the school- from where he completed Class VII- for himself and for the benefit of fellow students hailing from the region.

PMO’s directive

The PMO had directed the HRD Ministry(MHRD) last month to take appropriate action to help Aasim continue his education while responding to an online petition sent by Noushad Thekkayil. Consequently, the MHRD directed the General Education Department to take necessary follow-up action. But, the department pleaded its inability to do so citing the matter is sub judice.

Aasim’s father had filed a plea before the court seeking a direction to the state government to upgrade the school. In June 2018, the High Court had directed the Education Department to ensure Aasim is permitted to pursue Class VIII at the same school, by sanctioning Class VIII as a special case. But the government moved the HC against the Single Bench order. Now, the case has been referred to a larger bench by the Division Bench.

