Vigilance Committee appointed for Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese

The committee has been appointed to study and systematically review various issues concerning the Church and society, and clarify the archdiocese’s position on such issues.

By Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

KOCHI: In the wake of latest developments in the case of the forged document that has rocked the Syro Malabar Church, with allegations of a conspiracy planned internally against Major Archbishop Cardinal George Alencherry, a six-member Vigilance Committee has been appointed for the Ernakulam - Angamaly Archdiocese by its Apostolic Administrator Mar Jacob Manathodath.

The committee has been appointed to study and systematically review various issues concerning the Church and society, and clarify the archdiocese’s position on such issues.

In the latest development in the forgery case, a complaint was filed by the executive director of Syro-Malabar Internet Mission Fr Joby Maprakavil against Bishop Mar Jacob Manathodath and senior priest Fr Paul Thelakkat for attempting to defame the Cardinal by producing forged documents against him in the Synod.

According to sources, senior priests of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese believe it is a move by some in the Church to tarnish their image for taking a strong stand against the dubious land deal of the Church involving the Cardinal.

“Fr Thelakkat followed standard procedure. When he received a document from an unknown source, he submitted it to the Apostolic Administrator, who in turn produced it in the Synod, raising concerns about its content, since it maligned the Cardinal. How can they be criticised for doing so?” asked a senior priest belonging to the archdiocese.

The case was registered by the Kochi Central Police and Aluva DySP K A Vidyadharan is heading the investigations. Meanwhile, with Fr Antony Puthuvelil emerging with serious allegations against Fr Thelakkat, discontent is steadily brewing in a faction of the priests in the archdiocese.

Meanwhile, Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese PRO Fr Paul Karedan, who is also the convenor of the newly formed committee, said the Vigilance Committee was formed around two months ago, but came into effect this week.

“All the archdioceses under the Church have such a committee which includes members of the laity as well as the clergy. We were a bit late in appointing the committee due to the proceedings of the formation of the media commission. In future, the committee will have a major role to play in matters relating to the Archdiocese,” said Fr Karedan.

The committee, which has been appointed for one year, will observe, review and suitably respond to issues being highlighted in mainstream media which concern the archdiocese.

Members and functions

Presbyterial Council Secretary Kuriakose Mundadan, Mar Louis Books director Fr Saju Koran, Pastoral Council former secretary Sijo Pynadathu, Nijo Puthuserry, and Maria Thomas are members. The committee, which has been appointed for one year, will observe, review and respond to issues being highlighted in mainstream media which concern the archdiocese.

