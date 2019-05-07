98.11 pass percentage hits record in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state registered a record of 98.11 pass percentage in the SSLC examination this year. This is 0.27 per cent increase from the pass per cent of 97.84 registered last year, said General Education Secretary A Shahjahan while announcing the SSLC examination results here on Monday. Shahjahan announced the results in place of Education Minister C Raveendranath as the Model Code of Conduct is still in force.

“A total of 4,26,513 students out of 4,34,729 have qualified for higher studies. Last year, 4,31,162 qualified as the number of students who appeared for the examination was high,” Shahjahan said in a press conference.

Pathanamthitta district, which was severely affected in the mid-August flood, registered the highest pass percentage (99.34 per cent) while Wayanad district recorded the lowest pass percentage (93.22).

As many as 37,334 students secured ‘A+’ in all subjects. Last year, it was 34.313.

Kuttanad education district came on top by registering 99.9 per cent while Wayanad stood at the last position with 93.22. Shahjahan said moderation was not granted to the students this year and results of no candidate has been withheld this year. The valuation was conducted in three phases from April 4-12, 14-17 and 25-29 in record time.

Highest and least number of candidates

The centre which most number of students appeared is PKMHSS, Edarikode, Malappuram. A total of 2,409 students had appeared for the exams. The least number of students appeared in Government Girls HSS, Peringara.

Revaluation

The students can submit online application for revaluation from May 7 to 10. The respective headmasters of the schools need to confirm the applications in the online system before 5 pm on May 31. The results will be published on the website of Pareeksha Bhavan before May 31. The photostat copies of the answer sheets will also be given to the students within May 31.