Cracking UPSC is Savan Vishoy’s dream

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Joy was writ large on the face of Savan Vishoy and his voice trembled as he spoke about his academic dreams. Savan, a student of Kendriya Vidyalaya No 2, Naval Base, Kochi, came second in the national level in the CWSN category, scoring 492 marks out of 500. “My aim is to crack the NEET,” said Savan. “I want to do MBBS and hence, will be taking physics, chemistry and mathematics along with biology in Class XI,” he said.

But his dreams don’t stop with just doing MBBS. “After completing MBBS degree, I will try for UPSC. I know it is a tough nut to crack but that is my dream and I will work hard to achieve it,” he said. Savan said though he appeared in the CWSN category, he didn’t use the extra time provided for some of the subjects.

“In the case of mathematics and some other subjects, I didn’t need the stipulated extra one hour provided to students appearing in this category. Only in the case of social studies did I need the extra time,” he said. He is very thankful to his teachers and parents for the support that helped him achieve this feat.