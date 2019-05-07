Home States Kerala

Despite floods, students from Kuttanad, Pathanamthitta score big

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA:  Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta, two of the worst-affected districts in the floods last year with hundreds of schools becoming relief camps for the victims for more than a month, braved the odds to emerge top performers in the state in the SSLC results announced on Monday.

While Pathanamthitta recorded 99.34 per cent pass to retain the top position in the state for the second consecutive year, the students of Kuttanad, the sub-district which was submerged in the floods for several weeks, recorded a pass percentage of 99.91 per cent.

P A Santhamma, deputy director of education, said the achievement was unique as large-scale damage was caused by the floods, which also washed away the textbooks and other educational materials of the children in the 2018-19 academic year. The floods, which was the worst in a century, also saw students losing several weeks as many schools were turned into relief camps, providing shelter for affected families.

