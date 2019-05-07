Home States Kerala

Devaswoms plan to move PESO again regarding use of Chain Palm Leaf Crackers

 Thiruvambady and Paramekkavu Devaswoms will approach the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation(PESO) again in the wake of latest Supreme Court direction.

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Thiruvambady and Paramekkavu Devaswoms will approach the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) again in the wake of the latest Supreme Court direction. Considering the plea filed by the devaswoms seeking permission for using Chain Palm Leaf Crackers, the apex court on Monday said the authority to grant permission for the types of crackers used in the fireworks lies with PESO.

PESO had denied permission for chain palm leaf crackers on the grounds they result in environmental pollution. The chain palm leaf crackers form a major part of the fireworks display especially at the end for ‘Koottaporichal’ (the finale).  Devaswom sources cited High Court verdict granting permission for 5,000 palm crackers for the annual festival at Namborkkavu temple.

“The apex court directed us to approach PESO again. Palm leaf crackers are green crackers. Moreover, we have obtained permission to conduct the traditional fireworks display without using Barium. We hope the PESO will reconsider its decision,” said official sources.

