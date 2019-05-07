Kerala boy Dilwin Prince overcomes challenges to emerge topper

Express News Service

THRISSUR: “I never expected a rank at the national level, so becoming the topper came as a major surprise,” said Dilwin Prince, the national topper in CWSN category in the CBSE Class X exams and a student of Devamatha CMI Public School here. He was stricken by the flu when he was in Class III which left him hearing impaired.

But his parents never stopped him from learning new things and excelling at it. He continued studies without a special student certificate for a while. “When it became tough to carry on studies and write the exams with the challenges, we thought about obtaining the certificate. His teachers all knew about him and he used to sit in the front row of the class to listen better,” said his parents.

“My teachers helped in studies and I stayed up to date in revising the syllabus completed in the school. With the blessings of God and the prayers of teachers and parents, the miracle happened,” said Dilwin. He scored 493 marks out of 500 and wants to pursue Bio-Maths for Plus Two.