IIT remains Irene Tresa Mathews’s target

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Through her brilliant performance, Irene Tresa Mathews has proved that learning disabilities are not an obstacle if you have the will and determination. A student of Christu Jayanthi Public School, Kakkanad, Irene secured the third rank at the national level in the CWSN category in the CBSE Class X examination, scoring 491 marks out of 500. “My hard work has paid off,” said Irene, who wants to be a software engineer and has joined a coaching centre to prepare for it.

“I love computers and when it comes to matters associated with software, I become engrossed in them. So, I will be taking up computer science and mathematics for my Class XI,” she said.

“My aim is to study in IIT. It will be a dream come true to study in such a prestigious institution. However, if I am unable to crack IIT, my next option will be NIT,” she said. Irene said she made use of the extra time provided for the students in the CWSN category. “I knew I had performed well in the exams and was expecting a good result,” she said.