Home States Kerala

IIT remains Irene Tresa Mathews’s target

Through her brilliant performance, Irene Tresa Mathews has proved that learning disabilities are not an obstacle if you have the will and determination.

Published: 07th May 2019 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2019 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Through her brilliant performance, Irene Tresa Mathews has proved that learning disabilities are not an obstacle if you have the will and determination. A student of Christu Jayanthi Public School, Kakkanad, Irene secured the third rank at the national level in the CWSN category in the CBSE Class X examination, scoring 491 marks out of 500. “My hard work has paid off,” said Irene, who wants to be a software engineer and has joined a coaching centre to prepare for it. 

“I love computers and when it comes to matters associated with software, I become engrossed in them. So, I will be taking up computer science and mathematics for my Class XI,” she said. 

“My aim is to study in IIT.  It will be a dream come true to study in such a prestigious institution. However, if I am unable to crack IIT, my next option will be NIT,” she said. Irene said she made use of the extra time provided for the students in the CWSN category. “I knew I had performed well in the exams and was expecting a good result,” she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Irene Tresa Mathews 10th board results board exams

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp