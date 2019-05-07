Home States Kerala

‘IS operative Riyas Aboobacker’s quizzing will help to avert major catastrophe’

There were attempts to foment religious sentiments in the state.

Published: 07th May 2019 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2019 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The NIA on Monday submitted before the NIA Court here the interrogation of Riyas Aboobacker, who was allegedly planning to carry out suicide strike, has averted a major catastrophe in the state. However, the NIA court granted the anti-terror agency custody of Riyas for only five days till May 10. NIA prosecutor Arjun Ambalapatta submitted before the court the IS module was planning suicide attacks in Kerala. Riyas was planning to execute it as directed by IS handlers from abroad.  

There were attempts to foment religious sentiments in the state. Detailed interrogation of the accused is necessary to unravel the entire plot. More evidence needs to be obtained as part of the investigation. Advocate B A Aloor, who appeared for Riyas Aboobacker, submitted his client has no links with IS operatives abroad. NIA has not obtained any evidence to link him with IS persons in the state.

According to him, the investigation against Riyas can be completed within a day and five days’ custody is unnecessary.  NIA Judge K Sathyan granted custody of Riyas from Monday 3 pm- 3 pm on Friday. He was later taken to the NIA office in Kochi after medical examination. NIA will be taking him to several places in Palakkad and Coimbatore as part of the investigation. NIA will seek custody of the accused based on the evidence they gather.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NIA Riyas Aboobacker IS Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp