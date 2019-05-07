‘IS operative Riyas Aboobacker’s quizzing will help to avert major catastrophe’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The NIA on Monday submitted before the NIA Court here the interrogation of Riyas Aboobacker, who was allegedly planning to carry out suicide strike, has averted a major catastrophe in the state. However, the NIA court granted the anti-terror agency custody of Riyas for only five days till May 10. NIA prosecutor Arjun Ambalapatta submitted before the court the IS module was planning suicide attacks in Kerala. Riyas was planning to execute it as directed by IS handlers from abroad.

There were attempts to foment religious sentiments in the state. Detailed interrogation of the accused is necessary to unravel the entire plot. More evidence needs to be obtained as part of the investigation. Advocate B A Aloor, who appeared for Riyas Aboobacker, submitted his client has no links with IS operatives abroad. NIA has not obtained any evidence to link him with IS persons in the state.

According to him, the investigation against Riyas can be completed within a day and five days’ custody is unnecessary. NIA Judge K Sathyan granted custody of Riyas from Monday 3 pm- 3 pm on Friday. He was later taken to the NIA office in Kochi after medical examination. NIA will be taking him to several places in Palakkad and Coimbatore as part of the investigation. NIA will seek custody of the accused based on the evidence they gather.