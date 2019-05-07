Kerala SSLC results: Ashraya Charitable Society has every reason to cheer!

Unnikrishnan S By

Express News Service

KOLLAM: When Kalayapuram Jose and his wife Mini adopted R Ratheesh from a timber depot in Olayil 13 years ago, little did they know the young boy would one day make them and his adopted home, Ashraya Charitable Society, proud beyond words.

On Monday, after the SSLC results were announced, the charitable home was celebrating. The students who had appeared for the examinations had scored well, giving everyone a reason to cheer. Ratheesh's full A+ grades was the icing on the cake

Ratheesh's family was found living in deplorable conditions inside an unused drainage pipe near the timber depot. The family, including his mother Susheela and two brothers- R Rahul and Rakesh was adopted on June 20, 2006.

"Susheela was mentally ill when we found them. All her boys are smart. However, she could not witness their success as she died three years ago," said Jose, who adds that Ratheesh dreams to be an IAS officer one day. His eldest brother Rahul works in a private firm while Rakesh is pursuing ITI.

"These are students who fought against odds and made this remarkable acheivement surrounded by a large adopted family of 1,000 members at Ashraya," said Jose.

The charitable home also has other shining stories to narrate. Among the 10 students who appeared for the SSLC examinations, there are students who scored 4 A+, 3 A+ and 2 A+.

Surya who attained a good victory lives in Ashraya with her brothers Sivakumar and Harikumar. They lost their parents and were living in a hut on the roadside in Kulathupuzha. K S Haripriya from Kalpetta secured 4 A+, B Bindu of Aranmula received 3 A+ while Adoor-native Cristopher, Ambalapuzha-native Krishnaraj, Seethathodu-native Umabai and K V Nayana from Niranam received 2 A+ each. Ranni native M K Sangeetha and Ammu Binu of Erumeli passed the exams with flying colours. The students all studied at SVVHSS Thamarakudi, St Thomas VHSS Pannivizha and St George HSS Kilikolloor.