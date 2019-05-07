Home States Kerala

Kerala SSLC results: Ashraya Charitable Society has every reason to cheer!

The students from the home who had appeared for the examinations had scored well, giving everyone a reason to cheer. Ratheesh's full A+ grades was the icing on the cake.

Published: 07th May 2019 05:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2019 05:59 PM   |  A+A-

A representational image of students checking their exam results. (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)

By Unnikrishnan S
Express News Service

KOLLAM: When Kalayapuram Jose and his wife Mini adopted R Ratheesh from a timber depot in Olayil 13 years ago, little did they know the young boy would one day make them and his adopted home, Ashraya Charitable Society, proud beyond words.

On Monday, after the SSLC results were announced, the charitable home was celebrating. The students who had appeared for the examinations had scored well, giving everyone a reason to cheer. Ratheesh's full A+ grades was the icing on the cake

Ratheesh's family was found living in deplorable conditions inside an unused drainage pipe near the timber depot. The family, including his mother Susheela and two brothers- R Rahul and Rakesh was adopted on June 20, 2006.

"Susheela was mentally ill when we found them. All her boys are smart. However, she could not witness their success as she died three years ago," said Jose, who adds that Ratheesh dreams to be an IAS officer one day. His eldest brother Rahul works in a private firm while Rakesh is pursuing ITI.

"These are students who fought against odds and made this remarkable acheivement surrounded by a large adopted family of 1,000 members at Ashraya," said Jose.

The charitable home also has other shining stories to narrate. Among the 10 students who appeared for the SSLC examinations, there are students who scored 4 A+, 3 A+ and 2 A+.

Surya who attained a good victory lives in Ashraya with her brothers Sivakumar and Harikumar. They lost their parents and were living in a hut on the roadside in Kulathupuzha. K S Haripriya from Kalpetta secured 4 A+, B Bindu of Aranmula received 3 A+ while Adoor-native Cristopher, Ambalapuzha-native Krishnaraj, Seethathodu-native Umabai and K V Nayana from Niranam received 2 A+ each. Ranni native M K Sangeetha and Ammu Binu of Erumeli passed the exams with flying colours. The students all studied at SVVHSS Thamarakudi, St Thomas VHSS Pannivizha and St George HSS Kilikolloor. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ashraya Charitable Society R Ratheesh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp