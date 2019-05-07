Home States Kerala

Mappilapattu singer Eranholi Moosa dead

Mappila  paattu (Muslim traditional song) singer and Folklore Academy vice-chairman Eranholi Moosa, 76, passed away at Thalassery on Monday.

Eranholi Moosa

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Mappila  paattu (Muslim traditional song) singer and Folklore Academy vice-chairman Eranholi Moosa, 76, passed away at Thalassery on Monday.  The death occurred at his residence at Chalil. He had been undergoing treatment for pulmonary diseases for one month at a private hospital in Kozhikode.  He was shifted to his house around one week ago as per the advice of the doctors. 

As the man who started his career by singing in marriage houses in the light of paraffin lamps,  the music career of Moosa has been one of many ups and downs. He is considered as the most popular face of mappila paattu in Kerala, especially North Malabar.  His was also instrumental in popularising the art form in the region.

Son of Eranholi Valiyakath Abu and Aasya, Moosa started singing at a very early age and was easily noticed through his ease of singing. During his early career he used to sing for many low profile cultural organisations and soon became a familiar face among the lovers of ‘mappila paattu’.  He had also learnt music under Saratchandra Marathe for two years.  

He is the lone mappila paattu singer, who had performed in the Gulf for the most number of times.  Moosa made his debut in Abu Dhabi in 1974. It is said that Moosa went on to sing in around 1,000 stages in the Gulf countries over the years. Eranholi Moosa rose to be a popular figure when he started singing to the tunes of legendary Raghavan Master in All India Radio.   

He is survived by wife Kunhamina and children Naseera, Sajida, Sameera, Nizar, Nazar and Sadique.
His mortal remains will be placed at Thalassery Town Hall on Tuesday upto 11 am for the public to pay last respects to their beloved singer.  The funeral will be held at Mattambram Juma Masjid Khabarstan.

Eranholi Moosa

