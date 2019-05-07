Home States Kerala

Postal ballot: Intel chief report detects foul play

The report that was submitted on Sunday gave credence to the allegation that despite the Police Chief’s instruction, certain office bearers of the Police Association had collected ballots from the pol

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Police Chief Loknath Behera will be initiating action against a couple of police officers in the wake of the probe report submitted by the Intelligence ADGP T K Vinod Kumar that corroborated allegation that the postal ballots were misused by the Police Association. 

The report that was submitted on Sunday gave credence to the allegation that despite the Police Chief’s instruction, certain office bearers of the Police Association had collected ballots from the policemen. Police sources said the report has recommended detailed probe as many policemen were averse to giving their statement fearing repercussions. 

The collection of postal ballots had come under criticism as it was alleged that police personnel were arm-twisted to give their ballots. An officer of the rank of Additional Superintendent was appointed in each district to codify the postal votes. State police chief Loknath Behera had also issued a circular making it illegal to collect postal ballots by unauthorised officers. 

