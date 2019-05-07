Trial in Kalamassery bus torching case to begin on Friday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Fourteen years after the incident, the trial in the sensational 2005 Kalamassery bus burning case, in which a Tamil Nadu Transport Corporation bus was burnt in retaliation of bail denied to Abdul Nazar Madani, will commence at NIA Court in Kochi on Friday.

A summons was issued to the witnesses to appear before the court as part of the trial.

There are 13 accused in the case including Sufia Madani, the wife of PDP supremo Abdul Nazar Madani, Thadiyantavida Nazeer, Abdul Haleem, Ismail, Sabir Buhari, Muhammad Navaz, Thajudin, Thoppan Nazar, K A Anoop, Ummar Farooque, Abdul Rahim, Majeed Parambai and Mohammed Sabir.

There are 81 witnesses and 64 documents will be examined as part of the trial.