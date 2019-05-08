Action on report today, says Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena on Tuesday said the report submitted by the state police chief Loknath Behera into the allegations that Kerala Police Association leaders had collected the postal ballots of officers and marked them at will to favour the ruling front is being vetted by the office of the CEO and action based on the report will be taken on Wednesday.

According to sources, the report submitted by Behera has reportedly confirmed the sham postal voting of policemen.

Earlier, Behera said stringent action would be taken if the police inquiry found any person to have violated the law. When asked whether any penal action would be taken against the accused if sham postal voting is confirmed, Meena said the accused will have to first face departmental action and then face action under provisions of the Representation of the People Act and the Election Rules if found guilty of the charges levelled against them.

Congress seeks action

Meanwhile, the Congress on Tuesday upped the ante seeking action against the accused involved in the irregularities in the postal ballots cast by policemen on duty. Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala demanded all the postal votes of the policemen have to be annulled and the CEO should arrange a facility or a facilitation centre to cast vote by the policemen in the light of sham postal voting. Since there are around 50,000 postal votes in the police, the bogus voting can influence the people’s verdict in some of the constituencies in the state, he said.

Congress leader K Muraleedharan alleged the state police chief had colluded with perpetrators of the crime. He was dragging his feet in the issue even after specific complaints two weeks ago in order to help the ruling front. More than the actions and inquiries, it is very important what the CEO would take to ensure transparency in the polled postal votes of policemen, he said. Meanwhile, sources close to police confirmed the state police chief is of the opinion that action would be taken against those involved in the crime. As the intelligence report confirmed the irregularities in the postal voting, he reportedly recommended action against the accused and the CEO can decide the further course of action.