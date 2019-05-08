Home States Kerala

Electoral fraud: Idukki Collector takes cognisance

There were also allegation of a voter, Renjith, casting votes in two polling booths under the Udumbanchola Assembly segment.

Published: 08th May 2019 05:03 AM

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: The District Collector called a meeting of the booth heads concerned of Udumbanchola on Tuesday after the Idukki District Congress Committee (DCC) alleged electoral fraud in booths at Udumbanchola Assembly segment during the recent polling for Lok Sabha elections

The DCC had filed complaints with the State Election Commission and the state Chief Electoral Officer alleging double voting by Tamil Nadu natives in the LDF candidate’s favour, in booths set up along the district’s border. They alleged nearly 25,000 double votes were cast in the border areas of Udumbanchola, Devikulam and Peermade taluks as per unofficial data.

At the meeting, the Collector sought an explanation for BLOs on whether they issued two voting receipts to Renjith. He also asked the officers to find whether Renjith possessed two voter IDs.

TAGS
Idukki electoral fraud double voting LDF
